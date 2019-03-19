WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

All Day on CBS4

Join CBS4, 97.3 KBCO, and The Adoption Exchange for A Day for Wednesday’s Child. CBS4 anchor Britt Moreno is hosting A Day for Wednesday’s Child where she updates viewers on adopted children. She also introduces viewers to many children still waiting for homes and shares success stories of those children who have found loving homes. CBS4 viewers are encouraged to call in for adoption information or to phone in pledges to support the work of The Adoption Exchange.

To donate call 303-831-HELP (4357) or go to give.adoptex.org

According to The Adoption Exchange, approximately 427,190 children are in foster care in the United States and approximately 123,457 children are waiting for adoption. Currently in Colorado, more than 5,000 children are in foster care and over 250 children are waiting to be adopted. Last year, almost 20,000 children nationwide were emancipated from states’ care without ever having found a permanent family. Fifty percent of the youth who emancipate will end up homeless within six months because they are unprepared to live independently and have little social support.

The Adoption Exchange is working to create a world where no child must wait in foster care. The Adoption Exchange officially opened its doors in 1983, the non-profit organization has helped connect nearly 9,376 children with loving homes and has served more than 83,000 foster, adoptive, and inquiring families.

A Day for Wednesday’s Child helps raise enough money to provide basic recruitment services for more than 50 children in need of loving, permanent homes each year. For more information or to make a donation go to www.adoptex.org.



