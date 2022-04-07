(CBS4) – A Colorado jury has found Alex Ewing guilty of the gruesome murder of Patricia Smith of Lakewood nearly 40 years ago. The verdict was handed down after 4 hours of deliberations.
Smith was murdered with a hammer in January 1984 and DNA evidence was found matching Ewing.
In August of last year, a judge sentenced Ewing to three life sentences after he was found guilty in the 1984 murders of three people in Aurora. The jury found Ewing guilty on Aug. 6 of killing three members of the Bennett family with a hammer on Jan. 15, 1984.
This was Ewing’s second trial for the death of Smith. The first in October of last year was declared a mistrial after a judge granted a competency check.