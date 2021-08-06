CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury has found Alex Ewing guilty on all counts in the 1984 murder of an Aurora family. The jury found Ewing guilty of killing three members of the Bennett family with a hammer.
Advancements in DNA evidence led investigators to a match with Ewing and samples collected from the crime scene as well as one of the victims 34 years later.READ MORE: Rockey Farms Hopes To Improve Soil, Harvest With Predator Insects, Compost, Companion Crops
On the night of Jan. 15, 1984, the Bennett family left their garage door open. Bruce and Debra Bennett lived with their daughter Melissa and younger daughter, Vanessa. In just two days, Melissa would turn 8 years old. All four of them were attacked inside the home that night, only Vanessa survived.
Bruce and Debra were brutally attacked and killed inside their home, Melissa was killed and also raped. Bruce’s mother would discover the family the next day inside the home, after no one answered calls to their landline.READ MORE: Inmate Chancey Colwell Escapes From Teller County Jail Days After Being Sentenced To Prison
The prosecution compared the Bennett family murders to another murder where a woman, Patricia Smith of Lakewood, was also murdered with a hammer earlier that same month. In that homicide, DNA evidence was found matching Ewing.
The judge polled each juror and the verdict was unanimous. On Thursday, the jury foreman told the judge that they were at an “impasse” and could not reach a decision. The judge urged the jury to end deliberations and return Friday morning. The jury reached a verdict on Friday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Colorado Now Home To 14 International Dark Sky Places After New Designation For Curecanti National Recreation Area
The defense asked the judge for a mistrial, citing that Ewing has a right to a unanimous jury that hasn’t been coerced into a verdict. The judge denied the motion for a mistrial.