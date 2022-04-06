WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Strong winds knocked down trees at Winter Park ski resort on Tuesday. The resort also kept a few of its lifts towards the top of the mountain closed due to recorded gusts of 116 mph.
“We counted about 15 trees down on trails this morning,” Winter Park spokesperson Jen Miller said. “So they have been cleaning up some of those trees to make sure that the trails are clear.”
The runs where the trees fell were closed, and crews used chainsaws to clear them up.
Miller also said the surrounding area in Grand County had experienced some power outages, while the CBS4 mountain newsroom crew saw trees laying across power lines near Berthoud Pass.
“When wind gusts get up to 40-45 mph is when it becomes a safety issue and we usually shut down lifts at that point,” Miller explained.
Winds died down enough that several base lifts were able to get rolling during the day, but none at the top.
Resort officials said they were keeping a close eye on the forecasts for the rest of the week, making sure the wind doesn’t cause even more issues.
