DENVER (CBS4) – Hurricane-force wind gusts were reported early Tuesday in the mountains west of Denver, including a gust of 103 mph to the southwest of Frisco and 80 mph at Loveland Pass. Strong winds are expected to last through the day in Colorado and possibly into Wednesday.
“Winds gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts, and they are expected to increase throughout the day. We apologize for any inconvenience and expect to resume operations tomorrow,” Loveland Ski Area said in a tweet.
Due to high winds, Loveland Ski Area will not open today, Tuesday, April 5.
A webcam from the resort showed white-out conditions with an ice and snow-covered lens.
Monarch Mountain also announced their downhill ski operations will be closed for the day.
“Sustained high winds are creating hazardous conditions for operating ski lifts and making travel difficult. All operations at Monarch will be closed for the duration of the day including uphill access,” the resort wrote in a Facebook post.
Steamboat Resort said they are experiencing troubles with the windy conditions as well.
“Several lifts are on hold and the gondola is closed to foot passengers this morning due to high winds,” resort officials wrote.
The winter storm in Colorado could produce total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains along and north of Highway 50.