CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to extinguish a van on fire in Castle Rock on Wednesday. Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading into nearby brush.
The van caught fire along Highway 85 in Castle Rock just north of Daniels Park Road. There was an increased sense of urgency because of strong winds and a Red Flag Warning for much of Colorado on Wednesday.
CBS4 Meteorologists declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Wednesday because gusts could reach 65 mph at times. Parts of the eastern plains are also under a High Wind Watch for Thursday.
What caused the fire is being investigated. No one was injured.