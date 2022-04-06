DENVER (CBS4) – A storm stalled over Minnesota will keep Colorado windy for the next few days, especially along and east of Interstate 25. That is where the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Wednesday because gusts could reach 65 mph at times. Parts of the eastern plains are also under a High Wind Watch for Thursday.

In addition to the wind there is also high fire danger across eastern Colorado and in the San Luis Valley where conditions are very dry. These areas will be under a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday evening.

Blowing dust caused widespread problems with visibility on the eastern plains Tuesday and we could see that again today. Officials say if you encounter an area with blowing dust to turn on your headlights, slow down, occasionally sound your horn and use the painted center line as a guide.

Today will be the coldest day of the week around Colorado with highs in the 20s and 30s in the mountains. Denver, the eastern plains and the western slope will be in the 40s and 50s. The strong wind will keep a wind chill factor present which means it will feel colder than the thermometer actually reads.

It will be windy again on Thursday but speeds should be a little slower. In addition temperatures will be a little higher. Friday and Saturday looks delightful with much less wind and temps in the 60s and 70s in Denver and across the lower elevations. We’ll see some 50s in the mountains.