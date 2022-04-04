DENVER (CBS4) – Communities along Colorado’s Front Range are bracing for high winds, and Boulder County has issued a ban on open burning.
“NO OPEN BURNING is allowed in Boulder County,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Monday morning.
The @NWSBoulder has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for Boulder County foothills starting this evening until Tuesday morning. West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph. Damaging winds, power outages, and difficult travel possible. NO OPEN BURNING is allowed in Boulder County. pic.twitter.com/Dy7GMbU9qY
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 4, 2022
The sheriff’s office warns that people should be prepared for “damaging winds, power outages, and difficult travel.”
Gusts have potential to reach 60 to 80 mph at times on Tuesday, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears.
This is a confusing map. Technically the base of the foothills/plains in JeffCo/BoCO don't meet NWS wind criteria for a high wind watch or warning. This doesn't mean these areas will be magically calm. Still anticipate wind in these areas and elevated fire danger too. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/SihlGWDdw8
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) April 4, 2022
The Boulder County foothills will be under a High Wind Warning overnight and on Tuesday, and the rest of the county will be under a High Wind Watch.
During the destructive Marshall Fire three-and-a-half months ago in Boulder County, some wind gusts reached over 100 mph.
