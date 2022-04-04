DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will move into Colorado after sunset on Monday and it will bring snow to the mountains starting Monday night along with rain showers for Denver and the eastern plains on Tuesday. In addition to the moisture we expect a lot of wind over the next few days. Gusts will potentially reach 60 to 80 mph at times. The map below shows a model prediction of wind gusts for 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The wind will bring high concern for fire weather to parts of the state, especially on the northeast plains. The fire danger is considered to be elevated in many areas and if a new fire were to start it could grow quickly on Tuesday. Just because an area isn’t under an official fire weather warning from the National Weather Service doesn’t mean there isn’t a potential danger. Be sure to stay alert at this storm moves by!

Speaking of wind, the National Weather Service has already issued a High Wind Warning for the foothills west of Denver and Fort Collins starting Monday night. Locations from Fort Collins to Sterling will be added to the High Wind Warning on Tuesday.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for metro Denver, a large part of the northeast plains and for portions of south-central Colorado, including the areas in and around Pikes Peak and Colorado Springs. These watches will go into effect after sunrise on Tuesday.

The incoming storm will bring much colder air to the state for Tuesday and Wednesday. After a high in the 60s on Monday in Denver we’ll fall into the 40s and 50s for the middle of the week. Warmer weather will return for the upcoming weekend which is just in time for the Rockies kicking off their season here at home.