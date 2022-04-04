DENVER (CBS4) – A storm will move into Colorado late Monday night with mountain snow and several hours of high wind. Travel is expected to be very difficult at times during the day on Tuesday for several heavily traveled mountain roadways, including Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 40.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the northern and central mountains of Colorado starting Monday night and lasting through the day on Tuesday. Locations above 9,000 feet could see anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of snow from this storm.
In addition to the snow we expect several hours of strong and potentially damaging winds. Gusts could be as high as 50 and 75 mph in the mountains along with the snow during the day on Tuesday. It will be possible to see white-out conditions at times, especially on the higher and exposed mountain passes. The map below shows potential wind gusts by late Tuesday morning.