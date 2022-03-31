CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
BOULDER, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The 190-acre NCAR Fire in Boulder County is now fully contained. Officials said there might still be some smoldering spots in the burn area, but the trails in the popular hiking area near the Flatirons are back open.

The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. NCAR can be seen at right in background.

The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. NCAR can be seen at right in background. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The wildfire forced evacuations last weekend in south Boulder and Eldorado Springs. It broke out just south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on Saturday afternoon and burned in partially steep terrain.

No structures were affected and no one was hurt.

A Boulder Fire and Rescue engine heads towards the NCAR fire as it continues to burn in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 27, 2022 in Boulder.

A Boulder Fire and Rescue engine heads towards the NCAR fire on Sunday. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

All road closures have been lifted and trails are back open.