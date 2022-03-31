BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The 190-acre NCAR Fire in Boulder County is now fully contained. Officials said there might still be some smoldering spots in the burn area, but the trails in the popular hiking area near the Flatirons are back open.
The wildfire forced evacuations last weekend in south Boulder and Eldorado Springs. It broke out just south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on Saturday afternoon and burned in partially steep terrain.
No structures were affected and no one was hurt.
All road closures have been lifted and trails are back open.
Thank you to all firefighters and first responders who fought the #NCARFire! Because of their hard work, the city is opening up many trails around NCAR today. Please visit https://t.co/5BigiCUJxM to see current trail closures. pic.twitter.com/yb6vk2LpW6
— Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) March 30, 2022