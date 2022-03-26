By Anna Maria Basquez

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boulder County rescuers responded to a seriously-injured fallen Eldorado Canyon climber Saturday, using a highline during the transport and having to evacuate the area in amid the NCAR fire evacuations.

Drew Hildner, spokesman for Mountain Rescue Group, said the climber had fallen 30 feet, and it was an extended time before rescuers could get to them in the type of terrain the person was in. The NCAR fire evacuation took place mid-rescue.

“The climbing in Eldorado Canyon is difficult in that it’s very blocky. Some people can have the long falls and have no injuries, and others can have short falls and get severely injured,” Hildner said. “Just because of how steep it is, evacuation is very technical and difficult and takes time for us to do. There are lots of loose boulders that can be inadvertently kicked down. It takes time for us to do. It’s an ascending ridgeline. As we were coming down, we had to ask climbers to clear out of the way. That they wouldn’t kick down anything on us. Everyone was understanding.”

A lot of the rescuers of the fallen party were also firefighters.

“Several of us had to clear the scene as soon as we got the patient down. Several of us had to leave earlier because of the fire evacuation, and several of us were firefighters and had to be called in when they were off duty, so some people had a very long day,” Hildner said.

The rescue began about 1 p.m. and had concluded by 6 p.m.

The person had extensive extremity injuries, back injury and likely head injury, he said.

Hildner stressed recreationists need to go out with helmets when they go climbing or bouldering, and in many cases, even when just hiking.