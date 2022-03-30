DENVER (CBS4) – In the alley where their 17-year-old daughter, Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez, was found murdered, Veronica and Jose Hernandez clung to each other.

“I didn’t really get to say goodbye, so this is what hurts me even more,” Veronica said.

Raindrops dripping across photos of their little girl left at the scene, and with their family and friends standing behind them, they took that moment back. A chance to say their goodbyes.

“I never told her I loved her,” her cousin, Diana Hernandez, said.

Together they released balloons into the air in hopes they would carry her memory with them.

“We are going to pray so her soul doesn’t stay here in this place,” her mother said.

Police have released few details as they investigate her death only that they believe it was “criminal in nature.”

RELATED: Reward Offered For Case Of 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Denver Alley

“I don’t even have words right now it’s just so unbelievable that someone would do something to a young, little…she’s a little girl to me, she’s my baby,” her mom said.

That uncertainty, leaving those who loved her with heartache, and questions about what happened and why.

Questions that her mother has vowed to get answers to.

“I don’t care if I have to go ask around. I’m the one that has to be doing what I got to do. I’m going to do it because that’s my baby, and they took my baby away from me,” Hernandez said.