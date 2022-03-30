DENVER (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person or people who killed a 17-year-old girl and left her in a Denver alley. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police on March 26 at around 12:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue.
They say she suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Her family told CBS4 they vow to find out who killed their loved one.
“I don’t even have words right now it’s just so unbelievable that someone would do something to a young little… she’s a little girl to me. She’s my baby,” said Veronica Hernandez.
#Denver, can you help investigators solve this homicide case or this robbery case? If you have any info, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/ZZrgLbWzuR
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 30, 2022
Anyone with any information concerning this murder is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.