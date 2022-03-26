NCAR FIREWildfire in south Boulder estimated at more than 120 acres, evacuations in place
By Danielle Chavira
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As the NCAR Fire continued to burn on Saturday night, firefighters rushed to build a space separating the flames from homes in Boulder. The fire flared up near the south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which is not directly in the wildfire’s path.

(credit: CBS)

Boulder officials said that the Table Mesa area in south Boulder and the Eldorado Canyon area are under a mandatory evacuation.

The fire has burned more than 120 acres and forced thousands of people out of their homes.

Firefighters spent time in the Stony Hill neighborhood as a precaution if the wind shifted west, pushing the fire toward the city.

Right now, now structures have been damaged, and there are no reports of injuries.

