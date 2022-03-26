BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in south Boulder is putting up lots of smoke and has forced evacuations. It is being called the NCAR Fire and the evacuation order is for everything within a 1/4 mile radius surrounding the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

A map provided by Boulder Police shows the evacuation zone spanning across the South Table Mesa area up to U.S. 36.

According to the Boulder Police Department tweet, 1,200 contacts have been ordered to evacuate. Anyone hiking or recreating near NCAR is being told to evacuate.

Copter4 flew to the scene a short distance away. Smoke could be seen lifting from forest areas of the foothills. It is not clear if there are any structures that are threatened. Aircraft have been seen in the area, however it’s not clear if they are helping fight the fire.

City of Boulder law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies responded to the open space next to NCAR at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie reports wind gusts in this area are around 30 mph at around 3:30 p.m.

One woman who was hiking in the area told CBS4’s Conor McCue she drove around after evacuating shouting at others to do the same, saying she wanted to give them as much of a heads up as possible.

Those in the area are being told not to call 911 but take the safety precautions necessary to evacuate the current shaded area in the map below.

The University of Colorado Boulder South Campus is also being evacuated. The Eldorado Canyon State Park is now closed. Ranger are reportedly working to get visitors out of the park.