BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder County agencies provided updates Saturday night regarding evacuation areas and shelters for those affected by the NCAR Fire.
East Boulder Community Center — 5660 Sioux Drive — was the evacuation point for the NCAR Fire, and it was an overnight shelter Saturday night.
The Boulder County Public Information Call Center was open for information on the NCAR Fire at 303-413-7730 from 6 to 11 p.m.
Boulder County Fairgrounds was accepting large animal — 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. Humane Society of Boulder Valley — 2323 55th St — in Boulder was accepting smaller pets and companion animals for shelter and care.
CU Boulder remained outside the evacuation zone Saturday night. Those affected can visit alerts.colorado.edu for campus resources.
The Boulder County Public Information Call Center (303-413-7730) for the NCAR Fire will close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Any residents feeling symptoms of post-traumatic stress from the Marshall Fire and other local fires were encouraged to call the Colorado State Mental Health Crisis Line at 1-844-493-8255.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who was on or near the trails south of NCAR around 2 p.m. or earlier and may have seen anything that might be helpful to the investigation to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.
