LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Loveland Police Department named an interim police chief weeks after former chief Bob Ticer accepted a job in Arizona. Deputy Chief Eric Stewart will serve as the department’s leader starting on April 2.
“I am humbled to be selected to bridge the gap between outgoing Chief Bob Ticer and the next chief of the Loveland Police Department. It’s not lost on me that this department has critical work to do in order to strengthen public trust and to better communicate about the professional service the overwhelming majority of our police officers and professional staff provide in Loveland,” said Deputy Chief Stewart in a news release. “Accountability and transparency are priorities for me as I step into this important role. Building trust within the community will be at the top of my list.”
Stewart has served as deputy chief since March 2017. He started his career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 37 years ago. He also served with the Aurora Police Department. He is also an adjunct professor at the Community College of Aurora and Regis University.
While Stewart takes up his new role, the department and city leaders will begin their search for a permanent police chief.
The police department is working through controversy under Ticer’s leadership with arrest of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia who was severely injured by two officers.