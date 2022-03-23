Stakeholders Worry Proposed School Board Changes Could Negatively Impact Thousands Of Students At 52 Innovation SchoolsSome teachers and parents are angry and disappointed at the Denver Board of Education, saying proposed changes up for a vote Thursday, March 24, would strip teachers of many of the freedoms they enjoy at innovation schools.

2 hours ago

Benny's Restaurant Plans To Reopen, With Some ChangesBenny's Restaurant & Cantina is planning to re-open with a new remodel, an updated menu and a slight name change.

3 hours ago

Water World Wants To Fill Nearly 1,000 Positions In Time For SummerJust in time for summer, Water World is hosting a job fair for summer jobs at the water park in Federal Heights.

3 hours ago

Investigators Searching For Stolen Memorabilia After Break-In At Late Demaryius Thomas' Georgia HomeRoswell Police Department responded to the report of a break-in at the Roswell, Georgia home of late Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas recently.

3 hours ago

Wildfire Burning Near Buena Vista Fully Contained, All Clear Issued For ResidentsThe wildfire burning near Buena Vista was fully contained on Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after it started.

3 hours ago

Poudre School District Handing Out At-Home COVID TestsAs families with students return from spring break travel and vacations, one northern Colorado school district is trying to get ahead of any possible spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

3 hours ago