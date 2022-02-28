LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Police will soon begin the search for a new Chief of Police following the announcement that Chief Bob Ticer will be taking another position in Arizona. According to Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona, Ticer has been selected to lead their department starting in two weeks.

Ticer has been heavily criticized in the past year for his leadership and handling of the controversial arrest of Karen Garner. Under Ticer’s leadership, two officers, Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp, were arrested and charged for their roles in the arrest of Garner, a woman living with dementia.

Garner’s arm was broken, her shoulder separated, and wrist sprained during an arrest in June of 2020. Hopp has been charged with multiple felonies, but as CBS4’s Dillon Thomas first reported he is expected to reach a plea agreement on Wednesday morning in the case.

Following the controversy, community activists, lawyers and more called for Ticer to resign.

Though he was not directly involved in the arrest of Garner, some in the public accused him of allowing a culture within the department which facilitated the troubling incident.

Ticer told CBS4 he would not resign, even declining to accept an offer from a local lawyer to trade his resignation for a large donation to a local charity.

According to a Facebook post by Prescott Valley Police, Ticer will join their department as Chief on April 11. The Arizona department boasts of Ticer’s prior military service, his experience leading poliCe departments and his history of working in law enforcement in Arizona.

Ticer was selected from a pool of five finalists and 29 applicants.

In the announcement, the Prescott Valley Police Department stated residents and employees in Loveland wrote recommendations for Ticer. One wrote of their pleasure with Ticer’s dedication to training.

Following the Garner arrest Ticer committed to further training Loveland Police on mental health responses, especially including training around how to identify and work with people living with dementia.