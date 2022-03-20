DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police identified the suspect they say shot one person at Denver’s Union Station on Saturday night. Dominico Archuleta, 21, could face an attempted first degree murder charge.
Denver police previously identified an 18-year-old man, Andrew Marquez, as a second suspect, but shared new information at around 2 p.m. saying Marquez will not be charged and was released from custody.
Police told CBS4 one man was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition as of Sunday morning is unknown. Further details about the victim were not released.
“From what I understand, the actual incident happened around the bus terminals at Union Station,” said Denver Police Spokesman Jay Casillas on Saturday night. “They (the suspects) fled on foot from there. They were caught near 20th and Little Raven.”
Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released and are under investigation.