UPDATE: Dominico Archuleta & Andrew Marquez Identified As Union Station Shooting Suspects
By Anna Marie Basquez
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police took two men suspected in a shooting at Union Station into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
“From what I understand, the actual incident happened around the bus terminals at Union Station,” said Denver Police Spokesman Jay Casillas. “They fled on foot from there. They were caught near 20th and Little Raven.”
The shooting took place inside at the terminals in the underground tunnel at Gate B8.
“There’s one victim that was transported to the hospital with injuries. The victim is an adult male and is in stable condition,” he said.
The suspects were caught about 7:20 p.m.
“It sounds like these are our guys,” Casillas said.
He couldn’t say how many shots had been fired but did confirm there were no other injured parties. He said it was too early to know if the suspects knew the victim.
Police were not yet releasing information on the suspects. Several buses were re-routed due to the incident.
In late February, Denver police say they arrested 42 People in a single day at Union Station. Some of the suspects had felony warrants for allegedly distributing controlled substances.