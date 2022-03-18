WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who pleaded guilty in a shooting involving law enforcement has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Sarah Jesser was arrested after she shot at police at the Econo Lodge near Interstate 25 in Weld County on Feb. 13, 2020.
A Weld County Sheriff’s deputy tried to contact Jesser on multiple warrants. Two Firestone olice officers also responded to the hotel.
They say shots were fired when they made contact with her. No officers were hurt.
Jesser suffered injuries.
Jesser pleaded guilty to second degree attempted murder. Charges of first degree attempted murder and a sentence enhancer were dismissed.