WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Sarah Jesser faces charges after officials say she shot at law enforcemnt at a hotel in Weld County. They say it happened on Feb. 13 at the Econo Lodge near Interstate 25.
Jesser, 41, faces charges of criminal attempt to commit murder.
The district attorney’s office says a Weld County Sheriff’s deputy tried to contact Jesser on multiple warrants. Two Firestone Police officers also responded to the hotel.
They say shots were fired when they made contact with her. No officers were hurt.
Jesser suffered injuries and was booked after being treated. Jesser is now being held on a $1 million bond. Details about her warrants were not released.