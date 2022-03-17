FIRST ALERTColorado School & Business Closings
By Jack Lowenstein

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — West Metro Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a home on South Cole Court in Lakewood Thursday morning. Investigators were searching for one resident who was believed to be home at the time of the fire.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

According to a West Metro tweet, crews were in the 2700 block of S Cole Ct, where a house was fully-engulfed in flames. Firefighters were unable to enter the home because it was fully involved.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The home was determined to be a total loss, and the cause was under investigation.

