DENVER, (CBS4)- Early Thursday morning two deadly house fires sparked in the middle of the night. One of them was in Robin Skully’s Lakewood neighborhood on 2700 South Cole Court He found out that his neighbor’s house was engulfed in flames from his kids when they woke him up.

“They said that the house across the street was on fire,” he said “There was flames coming out of the roof so we knew it was serious.”

The fire was so hot that when West Metro Fire crews showed up they couldn’t enter the home right away to look for people.

“They had to take a defensive stance and try to get water on the fore from the outside,” said Public Information Officer Ronda Scholting.

That wasn’t the only fire Thursday morning. Investigators say a fire in Northglenn near east 120th Avenue and Keough Drive killed one person who didn’t make it out in time. Four other adults were able to make it out, but two of them were hurt and needed to go to the hospital.

The home is heavily damaged and the family who lives there will not be able to live in the house for quite some time.

In Lakewood, the home that caught fire is a total loss and firefighters say they found someone dead inside.

Robin says an older woman lived in the house alone. He knew her well and says she was a staple in the neighborhood.

“Very nice always said hi,” he said. “We’re praying for her right now, for sure.”

So far causes have not been determined for either of Thursday morning’s fires.