BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The former director of FEMA behind a lawsuit over cleanup at the Marshall Fire has rescinded the suit. Michael Brown and his organization, Demanding Integrity in Government Spending, DIGS, announced they were dropping the lawsuit on Wednesday evening.
The suit claims an Open Meetings Law violation as well as a claim about the bid committee being a public body because it included members from the county, Louisville and Superior. The county replied to the suit saying the executive sessions were proper, the grouping of government leaders was of a common type, and Brown has no standing to file suit, because he has not been harmed.
The suit was expected to be heard on Friday in Boulder County.
Instead of the lawsuit, Brown will “ask the judge for permission to depose the government representatives who were on the committee that chose DRC Emergency Services. That includes representatives from the county, Louisville and Superior.”
Many residents protested the lawsuit saying it’s only holding them back from moving forward in their rebuild journeys.