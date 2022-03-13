LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Victims of the Marshall Fire in Louisville gathered in protest of a lawsuit which they believe could slow down their process to start rebuilding their lives. They gathered in shared pain and a shared desire to get back into a home.

John Marlin addressed fellow fire victims.

“You are here to tell them, ‘This is no joke. These are real people. These are real lives you are playing with.'”

What they are referring to is a lawsuit filed by radio talk show host Michael Brown who used to head FEMA.

On a radio show he said he is concerned if a claim is not properly submitted to FEMA Colorado, taxpayers could be stuck with the bill.

“What’s going on here why do you tell the victims one thing when the contract says another.”

Brown contends the debris cleanup must be awarded through bids. In a response filed with the court, Boulder County insisted the bidding process was handled properly, and the contract awarded to one of two finalists.

The fire victims feel Brown’s challenge will slow their return. That includes a family now living in an Airbnb.

“Every day of delay is a day they may have to pay for rent out of pocket,” said Matteo Raschini.

“I miss my pets, my safe space..is gone,” his son, Eddied, added.

Where they lived in the Sagamore area is gone. The home of Carrie Hilton and her family is just debris. She showed CBS4 what it looks like now.

“I just want to move forward. It’s hard to live three blocks from this and see it everyday.”

Burned out cars share the landscape with burned out homes. There is a group called Sagamore Rebuilds.

“It’ll be beautiful and new and having neighbors back together will be wonderful.”

These people who lost homes gathered for a photo a group no one wanted to be a part of..

The lawsuit will be heard in court and a request for a temporary restraining order next week.