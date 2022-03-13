EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Eagle were expected to reopen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, but Colorado State Patrol says it might be another hour until then. The lanes were closed at 8 a.m. in order for road crews to remove an overturned semi truck.
The closure was planned as Colorado State Patrol, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers on Friday. There is a detour in place — drivers will take eastbound U.S. 6 to Wolcott. Then they can re-enter the interstate.
The tractor and trailer are both upright. Currently hooking up to the tow. It will be an additional 45-60 minutes before the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/Xyt1raKVxZ
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 13, 2022
CSP says a crane and tow trucks worked to pull the tractor and trailer onto the road to get hauled away.