By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Eagle News, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Eagle were expected to reopen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, but Colorado State Patrol says it might be another hour until then. The lanes were closed at 8 a.m. in order for road crews to remove an overturned semi truck.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The closure was planned as Colorado State Patrol, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers on Friday. There is a detour in place — drivers will take eastbound U.S. 6 to Wolcott. Then they can re-enter the interstate.

CSP says a crane and tow trucks worked to pull the tractor and trailer onto the road to get hauled away.

