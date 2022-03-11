(CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol warned Friday about an eastbound closure on Interstate 70 for anyone traveling to the high country and others traveling toward Denver Sunday. CSP is advising travelers to plan and expect their commute will be longer than normal if traveling in the area at the time of the closure.
“When drivers get stressed, rushed, or agitated, we know that is the time when mistakes and crashes happen,” said CSP Sgt. Troy Kessler in the press release. “Slow down, take a deep breath, enjoy the views, and drive with consideration for others. After all, that’s what you want, right?”
According to CSP, Sunday, starting at 8 a.m., I-70 eastbound lanes at Eagle Interchange (exit 147) will be closed, and will remained closed for approximately three hours as crews recover an overturned semi-truck involved in a previous crash.
A detour was established for eastbound traffic. All vehicles will be required to exit I-70 at exit 147 and take a detour onto eastbound U.S. Highway 6 for approximately 10 miles, where travelers can merge back onto eastbound I-70 at Wolcott.
For road closure updates, you can visit cotrip.org or download the app (COtrip Planner).