AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It was shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire broke out at the Quality Inn & Suites Denver Airport in Aurora. The shooting happened near the pool on the ground level.

A 16-year-old boy was killed. Two females, ages 20 and 19 were located with bullet wounds and hospitalized. A fourth victim drove to a hospital.

Guests like traveling nurse Alison Milke were in disbelief.

“We headed down to the pool and as soon as we got out of the elevator there was a cop there and blood on the floor… it’s an active crime scene, someone just got shot,” she said.

The Quality Inn is located at 3300 North Ouray Street, near Airport Boulevard and Interstate 70. The hotel remained open as investigators combed the scene Thursday for evidence.

Jeremy Lanting felt the police could have been more helpful, “It was just, ‘Go back to your room.’ They didn’t tell us if it was ok or if there was a shooter in the building.”

After the shooting, police said they were searching for two others who fled the bloody scene.

Lanting called it a mess, “My dog stepped in the blood in the lobby as we were stepping out and we had to clean him up.”

Guests came for a good night’s sleep they didn’t count on a room in a crime scene.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.