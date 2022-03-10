AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people are under arrest and facing first-degree murder charges after one person was killed at a Quality Inn in Aurora on Wednesday night. Several other people were shot and injured, including another suspect who was taken to the hospital. Aurora police are also looking for two people who they are calling persons of interest.
The shooting was reported near the pool inside the hotel just after 7 p.m. The Quality Inn is located at 3300 North Ouray Street, near Airport Boulevard and Interstate 70.
The names of the suspects haven’t been released. The victim who died was described as being 16 years old. At least two other people who were shot were female. They were 19 and 20 and their condition at the hospital was described as serious.
Police stated that this was the seventh homicide in Aurora in 2022 so far.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.