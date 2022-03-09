GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) — A Mesa County grand jury has returned an indictment against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters stemming from an investigation into allegations of election equipment tampering and official misconduct. Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted in the same investigation.

According to Mesa County, Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement regarding the results of the Mesa County grand jury proceedings:

“Yesterday, the Mesa County grand jury returned an indictment after the presentation of evidence in an ongoing investigation into the alleged election system breach in Mesa County. The grand jury, randomly selected from the same pool of citizens that elected Clerk Tina Peters and chosen months before any of these alleged offenses occurred, concluded there is probable cause that Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley committed crimes.

“A grand jury is comprised of citizens who determine whether probable cause of criminal activity has been established. Once indicted, the case must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

“This investigation is ongoing, and other defendants may be charged as we learn more information. We remind everyone that these are allegations at this point and that they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Knisley is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Peters is also facing charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations after turning herself into police last month. The criminal charge relates to an iPad the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office wanted to examine.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit last month to ban Peters from overseeing the 2022 elections.

Griswold’s office has asked a Mesa County judge to appoint Brandi Bantz as the new Designated Election Official for Mesa County. She’s also announced her intention to appoint former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and current Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, both Republicans, as election supervisors to assist Bantz as needed.

That move is in direct response to Peters’ refusal to confirm her intent to comply with security protocols as the chief election official in Mesa County. On Jan. 10, Griswold sent Peters an order and Certification and Attestation of Compliance, which would require Peters to certify that she would comply with election-related security protocols. Peters declined to sign the documents.

In November of last year, search warrants were served to Peters after voting system information turned up on public websites as revealed earlier in 2021 by Griswold. Federal agents, as well as investigators from the attorney general and district attorney’s offices, were involved in the raid on Peters’ home.

Peters announced last month that she is running for Secretary of State in Colorado.