DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has filed a lawsuit to ban Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters from overseeing the 2022 elections.
Griswold’s office has asked a Mesa County judge to appoint Brandi Bantz as the new Designated Election Official for Mesa County. She’s also announced her intention to appoint former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and current Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, both Republicans, as election supervisors to assist Bantz as needed.
A Tuesday news release says the move is in direct response to Peters’ refusal to confirm her intent to comply with security protocols as the chief election official in Mesa County. On January 10th, Secretary Griswold sent Peters an order and Certification and Attestation of Compliance, which would require Peters to certify that she would comply with election-related security protocols. Peters declined to sign the documents.
“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Independent alike – has the right to make their voice heard in safe and secure elections,” Secretary Griswold said in a statement. “As Clerk Peters is unwilling to commit to following election security protocols, I am taking action to ensure that Mesa County voters have the elections they deserve. I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado’s elections.”
Under Colorado law, neither a Secretary of State or the county can remove a sitting county clerk.