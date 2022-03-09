ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have traded for Russel Wilson and now they need to protect their new quarterback. This was a problem for the Broncos last season. Denver gave up 40 sacks last season, which was the 11th most in the NFL.
Currently, the Broncos don’t have a starting right tackle. Last year’s starter Bobby Massie and his backup Cameron Fleming are both free agents. Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson believes New England Patriots right tackle Trent Brown would be the perfect fit for the role.
“He’s a massive man. He can run the gap system. He can run the zone system. And the idea is Russel had problems with protection. You get a right tackle that can just shut things down to go with the development of Garett Bolles, now we are in business,” Ferguson said.
Brown is 6-foot-8 and weighs 380 pounds and he could help protect Wilson who was sacked 33 times last year, which was the 13th most in the NFL.
NFL Free Agency starts next Thursday at 2 p.m. and the NFL Draft is on April 28-30.