By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have a new quarterback. The team has agreed in principle to a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson, CBS4 confirms.

The deal was first reported by Adam Schefter, who said it’s “one of the largest trades in NFL history.”

According to Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine, the Broncos sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, plus Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant to Seattle in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

It won’t be confirmed until the new league year begins on March 16.

