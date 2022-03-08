SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A family burned out of their homes in Superior’s Original Town will be allowed to remain in RVs they brought in after the fire. But the two RVs which were purchased after the Marshall Fire will have to be moved.

The Kupfner family had been asking the town for permission to keep the RVs on their property where homes were leveled. In a work session, town members talked about not only whether to allow the Kupfners to stay, but also whether other RVs might be able to be placed on property during fire rebuilding. Local ordinance already in existence does not allow RVs or temporary housing in Superior.

“I feel it was a win for us,” messaged Elizabeth Kupfner.

She believed many town leaders wanted them moved out. Superior Mayor Clint Folsom said the town checked with the state and was told allowing the RVs to remain on the burned property would have jeopardized FEMA funding for cleanup. The Kupfners are clearing their own property rather than seeking to be included in the FEMA-backed cleanup, which is now delayed as competitors are challenging the decision to grant a contract to Texas-based company that had planned to start March 1. There is a hearing on the challenge on March 18.

“I’ve never been homeless in my life. I am now basically. If they make me move out of here, I’m homeless and that’s not right. I own this property I pay the taxes on it,” said Rick Kupfner in late February after the town sent the family notice that the RVs would have to be moved.

But the Kupfners, longtime residents of Superior and in possession of nearly a dozen parcels, figured they might be able to move the RVs to an empty lot they own that was not burned. The town relented and the RVs will be moved Saturday to the lot near where they are currently.

In the long run, said mayor Folsom, the town plans discussions about whether to allow temporary housing on the property after it is properly mitigated and believed there is some sentiment to allow that for people burned out by the Marshall Fire.