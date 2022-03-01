SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Rick Kupfner and his wife are at home with piles of burned and rusting junk just outside their RV. They’re among the victims of the Marshall Fire.

“We have no choice in the matter. We’ve never lived in an RV in my life. I’ve never been homeless in my life and you don’t know what that feels like,” said Rick. There are two RVs, with his daughter in another about 20 feet away. “We’re just asking for a little bit of reprieve for us to get on our feet. Get cleaned up and start the rebuild,” said daughter Elizabeth.

At age 70, Rick Kupfner has seen the town change. Over 100 years ago, ancestors came to the area and settled. Over the years, the family acquired about ten pieces of property in Original Town Superior. Some had houses on them, some did not. They were landlords who never raised the rent. It was, he believes, some of the last affordable rental property in town.

“You start out at $300 a month, you pay $300 and that’s it. And we’ve had renters that lasted 30 years with us.”

All the homes burned down.

“I’ve never been homeless in my life. I am now basically. If they make me move out of here, I’m homeless and that’s not right. I own this property I pay the taxes on it,” said Rick.

The family recently received letters from the town explaining that they had placed RVs on the property improperly and since they had been there 30 days already, would have to be removed within seven days. Temporary housing such as RVs are prohibited by local ordinance.

“Tough situation that people are facing that need a place to live,” said mayor Clint Folsom. “And if they’ve got pets and things like that, it definitely aggravates the situation. We get it. But we also had a town code in place prior to the fire that said that living in RVs in temporary structures is not permitted.”

Folsom said there are also people on the other side, who would oppose allowing RVs. “I understand why there’s rules for a regular neighborhood. We’re not in a normal situation,” said Elizabeth.

Where the Kupfners parked the RVs, they own five lots together. The units sit on a broad stone driveway. But the rubble of their burned properties sits close. They have applied for permits to clear the land, hiring a contractor who is a member of the extended family. They believe the RVs are not likely in the way of clearing.

The Kupfners took their concerns to the Board of Trustees meeting Monday night. It was the same meeting in which the board decided to give a break to fire victims by discounting and rebating building permits as well as voting in a new more stringent building code for homes in terms of green building, but telling homeowners who are fire victims they can opt out and meet only the standards passed in 2018. The Kupfners said there were likely some others who would like to do what they’ve done as well.

“We lived in a hotel with our dogs. That was a nightmare,” Rick’s wife Sue told the board. “But you know you guys need to have some compassion and make exceptions for people like us that have nowhere to go,” she added. “Put yourself in our position. We’re not bad people we just need to live until we can build our home.”

The board said it would set a discussion about the issue at its next work session on Thursday. But there was no action on the issue Monday night.