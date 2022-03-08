(CBS4) – Aaron Rodgers will not be heading to Denver. The four-time MVP reportedly has just agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers.
Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett was with Rodgers in Green Bay for the past three seasons serving as the Packers offensive coordinator, so there was some hope the two would be reunited in Denver. Now, that won’t happen.
Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year deal. (via @RapSheet + @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/8fA8Y9KCMK
In 2021 Rodgers won his second consecutive MVP award while starting 16 games and leading the Packers to a 13-3 record in those games. He threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns.
The 38-year-old was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and has spent his entire career in Green Bay.
The Broncos quarterback position has been a revolving door since Peyton Manning retired following the Broncos win in Super Bowl 50.
UPDATE: Denver Broncos Acquiring Quarterback Russell Wilson In A Major Trade