DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that between a 911 call at 2:50 P.M. Sunday afternoon and somewhere around 5 p.m., William Dixon was running wild inside the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnel westbound. The sheriff’s office said Dixon was ejected from a Greyhound bus after “causing a disturbance” at the top of the pass, where he got a hold of a fire extinguisher and started to spray vehicles inside the tunnel.
Colorado Department of Transportation crews were able to safely take Dixon out of the tunnel while they waited for law enforcement. Summit County Sheriff’s deputies were trapped in Sunday ski traffic, so Colorado State Patrol troopers were first on the scene and were able to detain Dixon. He now faces charges of criminal tampering, obstruction of a roadway, and throwing missiles at vehicles.
He was given a bus ticket back to Denver after being transported by Dillon police.