(CBS4) – There were several road-safety related shutdowns of Interstate 70 in Colorado’s high country on Sunday, but one short closure of the interstate had nothing to do with crashes or icy conditions.
A man was taken into custody after he walked into the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels and sprayed traffic heading westbound on I-70 with fire extinguishers.
It happened at approximately 5 p.m. and led to a short closure of I-70 westbound through the tunnel.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the man had been on a Greyhound bus and had some behavioral issues. He was let off in a parking lot outside the tunnel and tried getting into a CDOT building before entering the tunnel.
That’s when crews called law enforcement for help and the man was detained and handcuffed in the snow just outside the tunnel.