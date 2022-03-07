(CBS4)– Last month a man was working, making an Instacart delivery when his van was stolen. To make the situation worse, his dog, Zuri, was inside the van when it was stolen.
The van was stolen on Feb. 6, while Bryan Parks was finishing up dropping off a delivery in Denver.
Parks says a car pulled up alongside his van and a woman got into the van and drove it away.
Zuri is a 9-year-old blue-nose pit bull with light brown fur with white markings on her chest and feet.
Bryan’s van was recovered a few days later, however, his dog remained missing.
Bryan took to social media to urge for Zuri’s return. After more than 4 weeks, they were reunited.