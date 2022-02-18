CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Denver News

(CBS4) — Someone stole a man’s van — with his dog inside — while he was out on an Instacart delivery. The van has been found but “Zuri” is still missing — and there is now a $2,000 reward.

(credit: GoFundMe)

The van was stolen on Feb. 6, while Bryan Parks was finishing up dropping off a delivery in Denver.

Parks says a car pulled up alongside his van and a woman got into the van and drove it away.

Zuri is a 9-year-old a blue nose pit bull. She’s got light brown fur with white markings on her chest and feet.

(credit: Bryan Parks)

Parks says he just wants his dog back.

“I don’t care about my possessions. I don’t care about my van. There is a life at stake here.”

If you see Zuri, call Crime Stoppers of Metro Denver at 720-913-STOP (7867).

 

Anica Padilla