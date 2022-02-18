(CBS4) — Someone stole a man’s van — with his dog inside — while he was out on an Instacart delivery. The van has been found but “Zuri” is still missing — and there is now a $2,000 reward.
The van was stolen on Feb. 6, while Bryan Parks was finishing up dropping off a delivery in Denver.
Parks says a car pulled up alongside his van and a woman got into the van and drove it away.
Zuri is a 9-year-old a blue nose pit bull. She’s got light brown fur with white markings on her chest and feet.
Parks says he just wants his dog back.
“I don’t care about my possessions. I don’t care about my van. There is a life at stake here.”
If you see Zuri, call Crime Stoppers of Metro Denver at 720-913-STOP (7867).