BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind victims of the Marshall Fire, if they lost firearms in the tragedy, they must report it to law enforcement. Doing so is required by the Isabella Joy Thallas Act passed in 2021.

Thallas died after being shot near Coors Field while walking with her boyfriend. Authorities say the gun used was reportedly stolen from a former Denver Police sergeant. The Denver Police Department says the murder suspect, Michael Close, was a friend of the sergeant and took the firearm from the sergeant’s home without his knowledge or permission.

The Thallas family filed a lawsuit against the sergeant claiming the weapon had not been reported stolen.

“We know that many Boulder County residents are dealing with significant loss right now,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release on Monday. They still urge residents to report lost or stolen firearms promptly.

“In order to report a missing firearm(s), you will need to have the firearm’s serial number. If you lost that record in the fire, you can call the gun shop or Federal Firearm License (FFL) where you purchased the firearm to retrieve it. You may also try contacting any place where you have serviced the weapon,” BCSO said.

Those whose property lies in unincorporated Boulder County or the Town of Superior, they are asked to file a report with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Those within the City of Louisville, please file a report with the Louisville Police Department.