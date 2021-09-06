DENVER (CBS4) – A new law named after a young woman who was killed with a stolen gun will go into effect on Tuesday. The Isabella Joy Thallas Act requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within five days of realizing it.
Thallas was shot and killed in June of 2020 when she was walking her dog with her boyfriend. The gun used was stolen, but never reported stolen by its owner, a former Denver Police detective.
Thallas' father and boyfriend filed a lawsuit against that former detective in June of 2021.
The lawsuit filed claims former DPD Sgt. Daniel Politica failed to responsibly and securely store the AK-47 weapon used in the shooting. The Denver Police Department says the murder suspect, Michael Close, was a friend of the sergeant and took the firearm from the sergeant’s home without his knowledge or permission.
Under the new law, information about the lost or stolen weapon will be entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
A first offense can result in a $25 fine, and a second or subsequent offense is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum $500 fine.