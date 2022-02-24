WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster fire officials on Wednesday urged residents near two separate explosions to NOT turn off their utilities at their homes.
“This practice is highly discouraged, especially considering the very low temperatures we are experiencing,” officials stated in a news release in the evening.
They say contractors were working at Stratus Townhouse complex at the time of a fire and explosion there on Wednesday afternoon. Now, Xcel Energy is inspecting all the buildings which will require temporary utility shut-offs for residents.
“If you have reason to believe that you are experiencing some sort of malfunction in your home, please call a licensed contractor or Xcel Energy,” fire officials said.
Eight units were affected by the explosion and fire. Two residents suffered minor injuries as well as a firefighter, and the American Red Cross is helping those who are still displaced as bitterly cold temperatures linger.
A separate explosion in Westminster happened on Monday. A home was destroyed near 76th Avenue and Knox Court, and possible human remains were found at that site.
So far it’s not clear if frigid weather conditions currently in Colorado are being looked at in the investigation into the cause of the second explosion. The temperature in Westminster at the time it happened was about 9 degrees, according to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera. The early morning temps on Wednesday had dropped to -2.