WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An explosion and fire at a townhome complex in Westminster forced the evacuation of four buildings on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear how many people, if any, were injured.
Firefighters rushed to the Stratus Townhomes at approximately 1:45 p.m. and authorities said several were on fire when they arrived. A half hour later, smoke was still pouring from the building that was on fire.
The Westminster Fire Department tweeted an urgent message in all caps that read, “THERE HAS BEEN AN EXPLOSION AT STRATUS TOWNHOMES, WE ARE WORKING ON AN ACTIVE FIRE PLEASE EVACUATE THE AREA IF YOU LIVE IN BUILDING 16, 17, 18, AND 19.”
The Stratus Townhomes are in the 8300 block of Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster.
What caused the explosion is being investigated.
As a result of the explosion, northbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard have been shut down from 80th to 88th. Drivers were urged to use use Federal and Lowell boulevards as an alternate route.
Firefighters from Arvada and Adams County were battling the fire along with firefighters from Westminster.