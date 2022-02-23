(CBS4) — Lower temperatures are leading to higher energy bills around Colorado. Last week, CBS4’s Brian Maass learned Xcel Energy customers are seeing bills 37% higher than normal due to spiking natural gas prices.

Government assistance is available for households that qualify, but now, many people are facing a need they’ve never known.

Energy Outreach Colorado works year-round with households that struggle to keep their heat and lights on. They offer assistance to people who don’t always qualify for programs like Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program or LEAP.

They’re getting over 1,000 calls every day.

“People who never qualified before now qualify,” said Denise Stepto, Chief Communications Officer at Energy Outreach Colorado. “We have paid probably 10,000 different emergency bills for people since October.”

In 2019, CBS4’s Tori Mason went with Energy Outreach Colorado as they installed new furnaces in homes for free.

Energy Outreach Colorado is now getting about 8,000 calls every week and the average benefit is around $500. Energy Outreach Colorado is seeing more and more calls for help paying energy bills, and they expect the need to rise.

Lately, Stepto says she has taken calls from the elderly — confused and scared about larger bills.

“These are human beings who have maybe never been in this circumstance before and there’s a lot of fear. You really don’t know what to do when you’re in a crisis,” said Stepto, who encourages Coloradans to check on their neighbors.

She says the increased need is a combination of recovery from the pandemic and rising energy costs.

Energy Outreach Colorado knew the increase was coming, and they’ve been preparing for more calls, but Stepto fears many residents aren’t planning for bigger payments ahead.

“Another thing we’re finding is that many people nowadays use their phones, and they use auto pay. They’re not looking at their bills,” Stepto said. “That’s really dangerous right now because they’re not seeing their bills are creeping up.”

With many weeks of winter ahead, she encourages people to apply for benefits sooner than later.

For more information, Coloradans can call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) or visit Energy Outreach Colorado.