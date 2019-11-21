



– Unexpected winter costs, like furnace repairs, are more than most families can afford. LEAP helps eligible households with heating costs, but Energy Outreach Colorado takes it one step further.

Summer Rawley’s family has spent the last few months bundled up in their Weld County home. When the furnace is broken, they spend more time surviving than living.

“It was upwards of $700 just to fix what we have. It’s such an old heater. It wasn’t worth fixing,” said Rawley.

A replacement was out of the question. Rawley said her space heaters have been effective, but they’ve led to higher energy bills. She received a LEAP application in the mail and filled it out. She soon learned her family qualified for assistance. Not long after that, Rawley was informed she’d be getting more than help with her bill.

Energy Outreach Colorado works with LEAP to keep Colorado families warm. EOC is able to provide furnace repairs and/or replacements for qualifying families through fundraising and donations.

EOC recently received $20,000 from PDC Energy for its Crisis Intervention Program. Thanks to PDC Energy’s gift, EOC was able to replace Rawley’s furnace and install air conditioning.

“I was shocked. I was crying because they were coming not to fix it, but to replace it! It was a huge relief because they weren’t just going to put a band aid on it, so I won’t have to deal with it again next year,” said Rawley. “For us, this is huge. We were just surviving.”

PDC Energy is a Denver-based independent oil and gas producer, but their gift to EOC will fund projects in Weld County.

“Partnering with Energy Outreach Colorado by funding the Crisis Intervention Program will ensure that Weld County families are safe and warm this winter,” said Katie Tate, Sr., Community Relations Specialist at PDC.

EOC has raised and leveraged millions of dollars to reduce energy costs and usage for low-income families. Donations allow the nonprofit to keep families, like the Rawley’s, warm for Winters to come.

For more information visit: energyoutreach.org.