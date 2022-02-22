DENVER (CBS4) – Both Democrats and Republicans gave State Senate President Leroy Garcia a standing ovation Tuesday as he wielded the gavel for the last time. Garcia accepted a job at the Pentagon as special assistant secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

A sixth generation Coloradan from Pueblo, Garcia has served for the last decade in the state legislature and presided over the Senate through a pandemic, recession, civil unrest, and deepening political divide. Still, colleagues on both sides of the aisle praised his leadership.

Garcia’s parents and one of his sons were in the Senate chamber along with colleagues who he says are like family.

“There are so many things I’m proud of, but really it’s this family we’ve created in the Senate.”

Minority Leader Chris Holbert, a Republican from Douglas County, among those who went to the well to bid Garcia goodbye.

“This institution is losing a great leader.”

Republican Sen. Bob Gardner also gave Garcia high praise.

“I will always and forever respect you and your leadership.”

Democrats lauded Garcia’s leadership too. Sen. James Coleman said, “Thank you for not only leading but leading by example.”

“You’ve made Colorado a much better place because of your service,” Sen. Faith Winter told Garcia.

His service began long before he came to the Capitol. A Marine Corp veteran, Garcia served in the Iraq war as a mortuary specialist, recovering the bodies of dead soldiers to send back to their families.

“I think that was one of the key differences is for me was understanding how valuable life is and why you should give it 100% every day,” said Garcia, whose duty-to-serve continued after the military. He impacted the lives of Coloradans as a paramedic and policymaker.

“People who say, ‘The bill you passed five years ago has made this impact in my life.'”

He has also made an impact and history as the first Latino President of the Senate.

“I bring a perspective that’s not always recognition and one that needs to be lifted up and recognized here in Colorado especially given our diversity.”

Garcia also has brought a different leadership style to the Capitol, one that he says is consensus driven and grounded in service.

“Whether you’re talking about constituents, whether you’re talking about taking care of members, you have to be good servant leader, and if you don’t, as a leader, set that tone and live it, how can you expect your members to follow it?”

In addition to his historic presidency, Garcia will be remembered for his work on veterans issues and the opioid crisis as well as his controversial vote against the red flag gun law.

The Senate elected former Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat, as the new Senate President.