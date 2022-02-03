DENVER (CBS4) – The president of the state Senate, Leroy Garcia, is resigning later this month to accept a presidential appointment to the Department of Defense.

Leroy Garcia, a Democrat from Pueblo, will become the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon.

“For nearly a decade, I have had the immense honor to represent the People of Pueblo at the Colorado State Capitol, and the privilege to serve as Senate President since 2019,” President Garcia said. “I am incredibly grateful that my community and my colleagues entrusted me with this responsibility, and I have been humbled by the opportunity to serve the state I love. While my time in the Senate is coming to a close, I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished together to move Colorado forward, and I am confident that whomever is selected to fill these vacancies will serve with the integrity and tenacity that Coloradans deserve.”

Garcia’s resignation takes effect on February 23rd.

“The state of Colorado is grateful for President Garcia’s unwavering commitment to delivering for Colorado and Pueblo,” Governor Jared Polis said in a statement. “Under President Garcia’s leadership we have led trailblazing health care reforms to save Coloradans money, created a state park at Fischer’s Peak and we are poised to move forward in making front range rail a reality. President Garcia’s experience as a paramedic and Marine Corps veteran will be a huge asset to President Biden’s administration. On behalf of a grateful state, I congratulate him on his appointment.”